Gardening: How to grow your own garlic

Nancy Szerlag

Special to The Detroit News

If you’re a foodie and garlic is your thing, even if you’re not a vegetable gardener, consider planting some garlic this fall. The good news about garlic is, it’s a snap to grow and requires little care. The more flavorful hard neck does however take about nine months to grow to maturity so it must be planted in fall.

To learn how to plant and care for garlic in the garden, search the internet for the "Complete Guide to Growing Garlic/Easy Instructions" by Joe Lamp’l.

When purchasing garlic for planting, pass on the bulbs sold in grocery stores. They’re the tender soft-neck varities and won’t survive freezing temperatures. Also, they may have been stored at 30 degrees to prevent sprouting. They do have flexible necks that can be braided.

However, the Johnny’s Selected Seeds catalog (Johnnyseeds.com) offers several varieties of hard-neck garlic, including a variety of soft-neck ‘Inchelium Red’ that’s hardy enough to survive northern winters and are long lasting and good for decorating purposes. However, their flavor is very mild. Good for crafters, not so much for cooks.

Hard-neck garlic is planted in the fall, about six weeks before the ground freezes, depending on your location in Michigan, according to Michigan State University. This is generally some time in October. Cloves should always be planted with the pointed side up and the root-end down, just like planting flower bulbs.

When determining how much garlic to buy, the rule to follow is hard-neck types will have about eight bulbs per pound, each containing six to eight cloves. So, there will be about 55 plantable cloves per pound. Too much — share with neighbors and friends?

If you don’t have room in your landscape to plant garlic in the ground, not to worry. It can be grown in a container, according to the Savvy Gardener. Search for "how to grow garlic in a pot: the best method for success" with step-by-step directions and a good how-to video at https://savvygardening.com/.

Uncle Luke's feed store in Troy (phone (248) 879-9147) sells many varieties of hard-neck garlic including:

--German Xtra Hardy: Most reliable to grow. Large heads with four to seven cloves each.

--Chesnok Red: Great for roasting. Large bulbs, stores up to six months when cured. Selected for larger cloves and long storage potential. Recommended for hardiness by Michigan State University.

--Georgian Red: Pungent garlic taste, known for its bold, spicy flavor. They sell garlic by the bulb. Bulbs should be shipped in by mid-September.

Nancy Szerlag is a master gardener and Metro Detroit freelance writer. Her column appears Fridays in Homestyle. To ask her a question go to Yardener.com and click on Ask Nancy. You can also read her previous columns at detroitnews.com/homestyle.