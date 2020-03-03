Democrats needed Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar to drop out of the presidential race, and they need Elizabeth Warren to stay in if they hope to block Bernie Sanders and beat President Donald Trump.

Neither Buttigieg, the young former mayor of South Bend, Ind., nor Minnesota Sen. Klobuchar, was going to win the nomination, but their campaigns had appeal to moderate Democratic voters.

Those voters, presumably, will go now to either former Vice President Joe Biden or billionaire Mike Bloomberg.

The more consolidation of the moderate candidates, the better the chances that a nominee with broader national appeal will emerge to challenge Trump.

That’s not Bernie Sanders, and Democrats know it — don’t think Buttigieg and Klobuchar didn’t feel a hand on their backs. Sanders, the Vermont senator, is the front-runner going into Super Tuesday. Fourteen states are balloting, and he had been favored to win a majority of them.

Buttigieg and Klobuchar together were polling at just under 15% nationally in the Real Clear Politics average. That’s enough to push Biden, or perhaps Bloomberg, ahead of Sanders in several Super Tuesday states where polls have Sanders leading.

Sanders, the self-described democratic socialist, has been following a path to the nomination similar to the one that made Trump the Republican standard bearer in 2016. His intensely loyal base hovers around 25% of party voters. As Trump demonstrated, that’s enough to win with a crowded field splitting the rest of the vote.

With the field of moderates narrowing, Democrats now must breathe just enough life into Warren’s flagging campaign to keep her going.

Warren competes with Sanders for the hard left wing of the party. She once seemed a serious contender for the nomination, but now stands at just 14% in national polls. She’s not expected to win any state Tuesday except for her own, Massachusetts, and that’s iffy.

But just as the absence of Buttigieg and Klobuchar helps Biden, Warren’s presence hurts Sanders, and that’s a good reason to encourage her campaign.

Warren says she’s in for the long run, and certainly has the money to stay around. She raised $29 million in February and has abandoned her pledge not to accept PAC money, now being supported by a political action committee dedicated to her candidacy.

If, in a shrinking field, she can continue to deny Sanders the remainder of the progressive vote, his chances of getting the nomination go way down.

Biden is in good shape in a three-way contest with Sanders and Warren. But in a three-way race featuring Biden, Bloomberg and Sanders, the democratic socialist likely wins.

Like Warren, Bloomberg is a key puzzle piece. The former New York mayor has spent $500 million on his campaign, but he’s not leading in any Super Tuesday state, according to the polls. If Super Tuesday goes poorly for him, he’ll face a choice that’s critical to the Democrats’ hopes.

By staying in a race he can’t win, he takes on the spoiler role, denying Biden and handing the nomination to Sanders.

Of course, Bloomberg may be betting on a brokered convention, where in a free-for-all balloting his money could buy him what he couldn’t win at the polls.

