Nolan Out Loud: Get them jobs

Extended unemployment benefits for millions of laid-off workers expired Monday, as did the federal government's moratorium on evictions.

The Associated Press report on the double whammy declared the affected workers will have "few options" going forward.

But that's not quite true.

The challenge now is to resolve the nagging disconnect between employers who need workers and workers who need jobs.

The former category is only growing in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, which will demand thousands of workers to rebuild damaged communities.

Wages have climbed over the last several months, and nearly every business has posted help-wanted signs.

The all-out effort must be getting people off government dependency and into jobs.

Not going anywhere

I spent the holiday weekend in my hometown in Kentucky, where COVID conditions seem to be worse than they were at the height of the pandemic last year. Then, I knew only a few people who had the virus. This time, it ran deep in my family. The hospital was covered up with COVID patients. I expect it will be similar back in Michigan today. Clearly, the virus is back and is going to be with us for awhile, despite the vaccine. Now, we learn India is trying to contain an outbreak of the deadly Nipah virus, which is more deadly than Covid. There was a time when we wouldn't pay much attention to such far away news. But today it gives us chills. The pandemic culture isn't going anywhere.

ETC.

Leaded gasoline has officially vanished from the face of the earth. Algeria was the last country producing the toxic fuel, and depleted its supplies in July.

While not a fan of President Joe Biden, I do think he -- and everyone else -- should have a right to worship in peace. Every morning, Biden dashes into the nearest Catholic church for 45 seconds to take communion. Groups of protesters have started greeting him with derisive shouts. Participants say they feel obliged to make Biden uncomfortable. That sort of self-righteousness is what's making the world such an uncivil place.

Some Afghan refugees are arriving in America with underage girls they say are their wives. While we feign shock, all but six states allow underage marriages under certain circumstances. In Massachusetts the minimum age for girls is 12, and in Alaska and Vermont it's 14.

See this piece in The Hill from an Afghanistan-born American woman, pleading for the lives and futures of women trapped in her former homeland.

You gotta see this video of a kangaroo kick-boxing with a garden swing.

