Nolan Out Loud: COVID data distorted

Hospitalization rates have been used as the key indicator of the seriousness of COVID-19 surges. But how accurate are they?

The Atlantic reports what many have long suspected: Those hospital rates distort the actual severity.

According to the magazine, which leans left, extensive research of the 50,000 COVID admissions to VA hospitals found that roughly half of the patients were counted in the COVID number, even though they were primarily admitted to address other illnesses, including cancer and heart disease.

The virus was a secondary ailment and in most cases the patients had mild bouts or were asymptomatic.

The report begs the question: Why are health officials so invested in exaggerating the impact of the virus?

It'll get worse

Henry Ford Hospital is trimming beds because of a shortage of health care workers. The hospital system is among those that have mandated all of its employees get vaccinated against COVID. President Joe Biden's expected vaccination mandate will force the rest of them to demand the same of their staffs. Is no one concerned the mandates will exacerbate the employee shortage and put general heath at risk?

ETC.

The federal government often rivals the most dishonest used car salesman. NPR reports a disproportionate number of homes HUD sells to poor people are located in flood prone zones.

New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez is accusing Sen. Joe Manchin, D-West Virginia, of "weird, patronizing behavior" for referring to her as "young lady." For fun, Google how often AOC has used the phrase "old white man."

How much, if anything, do rural and urban residents have in common? That's the question the Michigan redistricting commission is struggling with as it tries to draw new political boundaries.

