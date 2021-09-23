Nolan Out Loud: Whitmer dodges press

Live from Mackinac Island ...

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer blew off the traditional sit-down interviews with some media outlets Wednesday, including the one scheduled with The Detroit News team. Her staff blamed scheduling conflicts. She has been the least accessible governor during my time covering Michigan politics, and that stretches back to the Blanchard years. Even in Jennifer Granholm's darkest days she still faced the press. It has been months since Whitmer has held a true press conference. She pledged to be a transparent governor when she was campaigning, but hasn't lived up to that promise.

Our editorial today supports the Republican Party's lawsuit challenging Whitmer's use of a loophole to blow past campaign donation limits. The rule allows a candidate facing a recall to exceed the $7,150 individual donation cap. Whitmer claims to be the target of a recall, though there's no evidence of an active campaign to unseat her. The court should put an end to this scam.

Ingrid Jacques' column notes the overarching theme during the Mackinac Policy Conference was growing Michigan's workforce. The state finds itself in the unusual position of having more jobs than available workers, and that's a big drag on the economy.

Dale Buss writes that the rain-out of Motor Bella is the perfect metaphor for the future of the auto industry.

The Detroit Regional Chamber moves off the island today, and the state Republican Party moves in. Our coverage of the GOP convention will continue throughout the weekend.

