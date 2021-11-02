Finley: Biden would make migrants millionaires

Enter the country illegally with your kids, and go immediately — not to jail — but to a new home in America and become an instant millionaire, courtesy of a president's knuckle-headed view of who the real victims are of the immigration crisis.

The Biden administration is reportedly in lawsuit settlement talks with attorneys for migrant families who were separated from their children under the policies of former President Donald Trump when they crossed the southern border without permission.

The Wall Street Journal revealed last week the departments of Homeland Security, Justice and Health and Human Services are prepared to offer a reparations scheme that would pay $450,000 each to those impacted by the separations. Estimates are that families would average $1 million apiece.

"This is just awful," says Congressman Fred Upton, R-St. Joseph, who joined 74 of his GOP colleagues in signing a letter objecting to the payments. "We're going to stop it. It's outrageous. They're a bunch of progressives run amok."

One thousand claims have been identified, and more than 5,000 claimants are expected. The total payout could reach or exceed the $7 billion paid to the families of 9/11 victims and, as Upton notes, is more than is received by families of soldiers killed in battle.

These migrants are not victims. They're criminals. The victims of the Biden administration's open-border policies are American taxpayers who are paying the costs of the chaotic influx of undocumented immigrants, many of them trafficked by criminal cartels.

The asylum seekers brought their children to the border knowing exactly what would happen when they got there. Whether or not the practice of housing the children apart from their parents was inappropriate doesn't erase the fact the migrants willingly placed their children in that situation.

Had they followed the rules for asking for refuge in this country the families would not have been placed in such a distressing situation.

American taxpayers owe them nothing. The most they should get is a plane ticket back to their home country, where they can restart the process of coming to America legally. Do that, and they'd be more than welcome here, and perhaps could become wealthy by the traditional path immigrants have taken — through their own ambition and hard work.

That the Biden administration could even consider such rich handouts to those who violated our laws speaks to how little respect the president has for the legal system and for the value of taxpayer dollars.

What's another $5 billion when you're trying to force $5 trillion of deficit spending through Congress? That $5 billion would roughly equal what Michigan's local communities and school districts got from the American Rescue Plan.

While congressional Republicans are outraged, there's not much legally they can do to block the payments, should Biden decide to pay them. Upton's strategy will be to shame the administration.

"We'll embarrass the hell out of them," he says.

But embarrassing this administration is no easy task. The administration has not yet felt compelled to answer questions about the negotiations.

And really, how do you embarrass a president who thinks it's OK to include $3 billion for "tree equity" in his massive socialist spending bill?

This is a president completely in the grasp of radical ideologues; no left-wing spending proposal is too nutty for him.

Even making millionaires out of those who broke the law.

