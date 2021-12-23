Finley: On fruitcake, 'Elf' and peace on earth

Christmas is upon us, so let's stop snarling about policy and politics for a bit and scrap about something that matters. Like fruitcake.

I may be a yuletide outlier, but for me, it isn't Christmas without fruitcake. And I'm not particular about what kind.

The fancy, rum-soaked cakes aged and wrapped in cheesecloth thrill me no more than the blocks of fake candied fruit sealed in cellophane on the shelf of the drugstore. Please remember I will rescue any abandoned fruitcakes.