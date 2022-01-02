Editorial: Accountability needed in $8.5 billion jobs aid heist

The Detroit News

In an era when the federal government is spending money in trillion-dollar clips, $8.5 billion might not sound like all that much dough.

But in most non-COVID years, it would equal roughly 80% of the state's General Fund budget, and 10% of its total revenue.

And it's how much fraudsters made off with in state unemployment funds while the Whitmer administration wasn't watching, according to a report last week from the governor's office and the Unemployment Insurance Agency.