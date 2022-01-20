Finley: After year of Biden, still don't miss Trump

The more critical I become of Joe Biden's bumbling presidency, the more often I get the question of whether I regret not supporting Donald Trump in the 2020 election.

Let me check.

Nope. No regrets. I'm still not missing Trump. Still think his extreme lack of honor and his low-rent character made him unsuitable to serve as president of the United States. Still glad he was dragged kicking and screaming out of the Oval Office. Still think had he won the election he very well could have destroyed the Republic. (And, by the way, I believe the same of Biden, if he gets his way with Congress).