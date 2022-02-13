Finley: GOP wave could flatten by election
Nolan Finley
The Detroit News
If the midterm elections were being held today, Republicans would deliver an epic shellacking to Democrats.
The country has had it with Democratic rule. President Joe Biden's approval rating keeps dropping, and midterms are typically a reflection of the incumbent president's popularity.
Inflation is eating up household budgets, COVID-19 is still raging and Russia is poised to roll across Ukraine, which could trigger a global recession.