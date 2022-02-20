Finley: Dems seek holiday from own policies

Democrats are trying to push through Congress a temporary “Gas Tax Holiday” to ease the pain of soaring gasoline prices, which have risen more than $1 a gallon in the past year.

A better idea: They should declare a permanent holiday from their war on fossil fuels.

The idea of suspending the federal tax on gasoline is aimed at giving consumers relief from raging inflation, which, at a 7.5% rate, is at its highest in four decades.