Finley: Giving up COVID, keeping mask, fist bumps

I gave up my fear of COVID-19 the moment the second shot of the Moderna vaccine went into my arm a year ago.

The point of getting vaccinated was to get out from under the constant worry about the virus and back into the world.

Thanks to a government double-cross, that's taken too long. Now, though, I'm finally joining a growing number of Americans in declaring myself done with COVID. But I'm hanging on to two vestiges of the pandemic life: face masks and fist bumps.