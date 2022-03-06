Finley: Ukrainians are fighting our fight

Ukraine is not going gently. But it is going alone. And that tears at the conscience of Americans who believe their nation to be freedom’s guardian.

Despite our Stand With Ukraine proclamations, we are not standing by its side in this battle.

The determination of its people to remain free, to turn back the Russians even at the cost of their lives, reminds us again of the preciousness of liberty. Watching the scenes of tremendous courage is at once thrilling and humiliating. We know the Ukrainians are fighting our fight.