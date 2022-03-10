Finley: Forget holiday, give us lasting gas tax break

A clever game of chess is underway in Lansing as Republicans and Democrats try to out maneuver each other in offering relief from punishing gasoline prices.

Republican lawmakers thought they had snagged Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in a clever trap a day after she joined five of her Democratic peers in calling on Congress to suspend the 18-cent federal tax on gasoline for the rest of the year. GOP legislators demanded Whitmer to do the same thing in Michigan, not something the governor was prepared to do.