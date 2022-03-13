Finley: Don't blame Putin, it's still Bidenflation
Nolan Finley
The Detroit News
Joe Biden is counting on Vladimir Putin to save his presidency.
Facing an American public furious and frightened over rapidly rising prices, the president is trying to off-load his inflation problem onto the Russian dictator.
When the latest Consumer Price Index report revealed inflation again set a 40-year record for February at 7.9%, the White House quickly issued a statement expressing sympathy with families, "starting to feel the impact of Putin's price hikes."