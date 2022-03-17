Finley: America needs an EV Model T

When Henry Ford introduced his Model T in 1908, it cost half as much as other cars on the market, at $850. Yet that was still a couple of hundred dollars more than the average worker made in a year.

Ford's commitment was to make the Model T a vehicle for the masses, a car everyone could afford. Through production and design innovations, he managed to reduce the sticker price to $395 by 1920, and America was on wheels. Today, 91% of households have access to a vehicle.