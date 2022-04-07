Finley: GOP's goal should be beating Nessel

Of the three Democratic statewide officials seeking reelection this fall, Attorney General Dana Nessel seems the most vulnerable.

The caustic Nessel is driven by far-left ideology that doesn't reflect the values of Michigan residents.

She's embarrassed her office with public drunkenness and is given to insulting, Trump-style tweets that have every appearance of being alcohol-infused.

Even many of Nessel's fellow Democrats have found her impossible to work with and have little good to say about her.

She can be beat. But not by someone who shares her character flaws and bizarre behavior.

In other words, not by Matt DePerno.

DePerno, the west Michigan lawyer seeking the Republican nomination for attorney general, is a kindred spirit of Nessel.

He's bombastic, rash and untrustworthy. He was fired from a law firm on allegations of filching money. And he won't account for $400,000 he raised to press Donald Trump's challenge of the 2020 election results in Michigan.

DePerno has gained some traction because he is endorsed by Trump. But he's a sure loser. His name would spoil the Republican ballot.

So it's extremely important to the GOP hopes this fall that Republicans focused on winning fend off DePerno's quest to hijack Monday's county meetings, which will select delegates to the party's April 23 nominating convention.

DePerno has exhorted his supporters to "storm" the meetings and seize control of the convention on his behalf.

He could well succeed, considering securing a nomination through the convention process is all about mobilizing the grassroots rather than winning popular support. Organizing a passionate cadre of progressives was how Nessel secured the Democratic nomination in 2018 over the party's preferred choice.

She rode a Democratic wave to victory for the open AG office. DePerno may not be so lucky against an incumbent, even if it's a big year for Republicans.

GOP delegates would do better to select a nominee who isn't so likely to have skeletons bursting from his closet during the fall campaign.

Their best hope for dumping Nessel is to nominate Tom Leonard, the former House speaker who came within three percentage points of defeating her in 2018. It was the closet statewide race on ballot.

Leonard comported himself honorably as speaker from 2017 to 2019. He was well respected and was considered someone with a big political future in Michigan.

A solid conservative, he was nominated by Trump as U.S. attorney for west Michigan, but blocked by the state's two Democratic senators.

Leonard's dignity and maturity stand in sharp contrast to the impulsiveness of Nessel. The interests of the state and the Republican Party are aligned in replacing Nessel with a less radical attorney general.

If Republicans have even a moderately good year in Michigan this fall, Leonard will be considered a solid bet to defeat her.

But first, he has to convince Republicans to put him in the game. That starts with assuring delegates supportive of Leonard prevail Monday in their bid to get seated at the convention.

These otherwise obscure meetings are where the future of Michigan and the Republican Party will be decided. If there's a storm Monday, it should be one that pours down good political judgment.

Twitter: @NolanFinleyDN

