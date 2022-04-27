Finley: The empire strikes back: Wealthy GOP donors move to avert Trump takeover

Wojo: Lions’ top draft choice sure looks obvious — or does it?
The Republican old guard is finally mounting a counter offensive to bring the Michigan party back to its traditional conservative roots and head off an attempt by former President Donald Trump to tilt Michigan's presidential nominating process in his favor. 

A number of Michigan’s largest and most loyal GOP donors, known as the Michigan Opportunity Alliance (MOA), are pooling their money to support candidates who stand for good government and fiscal conservatism.