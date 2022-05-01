Finley: GOP may lose its top 3 in gov race

Republicans may lose their top three contenders in the Michigan gubernatorial primary race even before the campaign gets warmed up.

James Craig, Perry Johnson and Tudor Dixon face the very real risk of not getting on the August primary ballot because of problems with their nominating petitions.

Pollster Steve Mitchell puts Craig at roughly 30% of the GOP vote at this point, Johnson at 15% and Dixon at 7-8%. Everyone else in the 10-candidate field has negligible support.