Finley: Abortion ruling empowers states

The expected Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade is an affirmation of America's beleaguered federalist system.

If the final opinion from the court mirrors the leaked draft, the court will be making a clear statement: States matter.

The justices, if the draft holds, found no constitutional support for Roe's declaration that abortion is a fundamental right. That makes it a statutory issue. Ending Roe will return abortion regulation to the states to decide, unrestrained by the restrictions imposed in the court's 1973 ruling.