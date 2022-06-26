Nolan Out Loud: What we want in a candidate

The Detroit News is in the middle of the endorsement season, hoping to share our recommendations with readers before they fill out their absentee ballots for the Aug. 2 primary.

We've finished Michigan's congressional districts, and now move to the legislative contests and governor's race, which should be finished by the end of the week.

As always, we look for candidates with integrity and a commitment to good government. We prefer those who reflect traditional conservative values of smaller, less intrusive government, free markets and reasonable taxes.

This year, we're also choosing candidates who commit to unifying a divided nation through pragmatic, consensus governing.

As I explain in my column, we have little interest in cultists or ideologues on either side of the aisle.

Tax break for Gilbert?

Detroit City Council tomorrow will again take up billionaire Dan Gilbert's request for a $60 billion tax break to support his $1.4 billion skyscraper on the old Hudson's site downtown. Tax relief is a necessity for most projects in Detroit because of low market rates and high construction and tax cuts. But is Gilbert eligible under the law for the exemptions he seeks? See our editorial.

Middle path on abortion

Michigan residents, according to polls, favor a moderate approach to abortion law. A majority favors keeping the procedure legal, but support drops off the later in the pregnancy the choice is made. They also support other reasonable regulations. But the option policymakers are given them is all or nothing. Democrats are pushing a ballot measure that would bar nearly any limits on abortion. Republicans want to revert to a 1931 law that makes almost all abortions illegal. With states now charged with crafting their own abortion laws following last week's overturning of Roe v. Wade by the Supreme Court, Michigan should take a middle path. See our editorial.

With inflation raging and household budgets struggling to keep up, would Congress allow the Trump tax breaks to expire and hit millions of Americans with a higher tax burden? Of course. But it shouldn't.

Salena Zito writes that we are witnessing the unraveling of America's social fabric, and the systemic destruction of its most cherished values and institutions.

