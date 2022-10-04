Nolan Out Loud: Polls spell doom for GOP trio

A new set of polls are out from The Detroit News and WDIV-TV, and they confirm the campaigns of Michigan's top three Republican challengers are as dead as old Kelsey's equipment, as they used to say in the newsroom when I was young.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer leads Tudor Dixon by 17 percentage points, the same margin Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson enjoys over Kristina Karamo. Bringing up the rear is Attorney General Dana Nessel, who's advantage over Mat DePerno is at 12 points.

The gap is slightly wider than it was in the same poll a month ago. It would take far more than any of the challengers have to close it.

None of the three have enough money on hand to move the needle. They barely have a TV ad presence. And they are sparse on the campaign trail.

Former President Donald Trump loved them up at a Macomb rally last weekend. But he didn't leave behind any cash from his $99 million campaign stash.

With absentee balloting already underway and just five weeks till Election Day, It's getting awfully close to being safe to call these races.

Dumas on guns

I've always had guns in my home, always locked in a safe. I've also had children in the house. I share Karen Dumas' theory on guns and kids -- the more you do to demystify firearms, the less likely children are to be intrigued by them. See her column.

Oakland County picks

Our endorsements continue today with the Legislative races for Oakland County. Find those and the picks we've already printed on our website.

ETC.

Democrats keep talking about gasoline prices coming down, calling it evidence of President Joe Biden's success in battling inflation. Take another look. The cost of a gallon of gasoline is up 23 cents over the past week in Michigan, pushing it again well above $4 a gallon.

Joe to Jose

Joe Biden continues to reinvent his bio to suit the moment. He told a crowd in storm-ravaged Puerto Rico, "I was sort of raised in the Puerto Rican community at home politically."

The next time you hear the left compare conservatives to Nazis, remember the good progressives at Berkley, who are creating Jewish-free zones on campus.

