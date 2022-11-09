Finley: Democrats, Trump have this vice in common

Whether the red wave materializes to the intensity Republicans anticipated — as of this writing that’s still uncertain, as is whether it reaches Michigan’s shoreline — the political lesson of this election is clear: Voters know what’s important to them.

Ignore them at your own risk.

Democrats two years ago were rewarded with total control of Washington by voters weary of former President Donald Trump’s shenanigans, and they were eager to punish Republicans who enabled him.

They convinced themselves the anti-Trump sentiment would grow and keep them in power for the long term.

So they did everything they could to keep Trump in front of the voters. The carefully-orchestrated Jan. 6 committee hearings were designed to be a never-ending reminder of the danger Trump and his ilk presented to the nation’s foundation.

The sanctimonious “threat to Democracy” theme was aimed at elevating that disgusting episode at the Capitol into an existential threat to the Republic, one that would be realized should the GOP ever again regain power.

This summer’s Supreme Court Dobb’s ruling overturning Roe v. Wade gave Democrats the one-two punch that should have allowed them to break the midterm curse and keep their congressional majorities.

Those were supposed to be the driving issues of this election. They weren’t. And the Democrats' insufferable sense of superiority would not allow them to acknowledge voters didn’t share their priorities.

While Democrats stayed focused on an esoteric threat to democracy and a medical procedure many voters would never need, Americans were worried about the issues that touched their lives everyday — inflation, crime and education.

Democrats stubbornly refused to pivot to meet the voters where they live. They made the same mistake Trump made with COVID in denying the problems existed, and instead tried to convince Americans they weren’t nearly as bad off as they thought they were.

They refused to talk about soaring prices and the misery they are bringing to American households. They hinted that concerns about crime were rooted in racism. And they told parents worried about woke ideology poisoning their children to be quiet and let them run the schools.

In a Fox News exit poll, 75% of voters described themselves as angry at the government. Democrats did little to deflect that anger.

Democrats could have messaged on inflation, or better yet, taken it more seriously and paused the reckless spending that helped send prices soaring. They could have called a truce on their war on oil. They could have repudiated their calls to defund police. They could have stanched the flow of illegal border crossings. They could have acknowledged that children belong to their parents, not the education bureaucracy.

In short, they could have governed for those who trusted them two years ago to restore sanity and stability to America.

But doing so would have alienated an increasingly narrow Democratic base that wouldn’t put their demands on hold. They chose to use their narrow congressional majority to radically reshape the country.

They thought they could dictate to voters what they should care about. It doesn’t work that way. Voters get to decide what issues will determine the outcome of an election.

And, on the issues voters cared most about, Democrats didn’t have answers. At the end of the counting, the wave may or may not have washed them away. But 2024 is not that far away. If it turns out they lost their congressional majorities as expected Tuesday, it will be due to their refusal to hear what the voters were trying to tell them.

Twitter: @NolanFinleyDN

Sign up for the Nolan Out Loud morning report at detroitnews.com/newsletters.

Watch Finley on DPTV’s “One Detroit” at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays.