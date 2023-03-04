Finley: Rare GOP win delivers tax cut

Democrats hold just a two-seat majority in the Michigan Senate, but most of the time that's enough to allow them to do pretty much whatever they want.

The way today's entrenched partisan politics work it is rare for either a Republican or a Democrat to break ranks and lend their votes to a victory by the other side.

But there are certain times when the minority party can prevail, and that's what happened this past week when legislative Republicans used what little leverage they have to force Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to finally deliver a broad income tax cut.

Reducing taxes on across-the-board earnings, not just for favored constituencies, is nearly unheard of when Democrats are in total control of Lansing. It's not so easy even when Republicans are in charge. Gov. Rick Snyder rebuffed a tax rate cut in 2017 demanded by his own GOP-controlled Legislature.

Yet Michigan workers are finally getting one, small though it is, because Senate Republicans blocked a scheme by Whitmer to subvert an automatic rate reduction and replace it with skimpy and inequitably distributed rebate checks.

Whitmer's shell game counted on backdating revenue to head-off the drop in the 4.25% income tax rate. She wanted to give each tax filer a $180 rebate check, diverting enough money to sidetrack a cut to 4.05% mandated under a 2015 state law that ties the tax rate to revenue and inflation.

To make the flim-flam work, the rebates had to be approved by the April 28 deadline, meaning the bill had to get six Republican votes to reach the supermajority needed for immediate effect. It got none. So, the thing Whitmer and Democratic lawmakers detest most, a tax rate cut for rich and poor alike, will go into effect next year.

"It's important when we have this much money flowing in, we can afford a tax cut for all Michigan taxpayers," says Aric Nesbitt, the Senate Republican leader. "The governor wants hundreds of millions of dollars for multi-national corporations, but she was bending over backwards to block a 20-basis point tax cut for everyone else."

Whitmer is expected to sign the package, which still contains her proposal for an increase in the Earned Income Tax Credit and relief for seniors. The latter was initially heavily weighted toward public sector pensioners, but lawmakers negotiated a fairer deal that that gives a significant break to all retirees.

Democrats are spinning this as a raw deal for taxpayers because the rate rollback will average about $160, less than the $180 rebates. But Whitmer had built-in a marriage penalty that gave couples filing jointly half as much as single filers.

Her offer amounted to slightly less than 50 cents a day, and wouldn't quite cover the cost of one Happy Meal a week. The rollback, on the other hand, will keep delivering savings year-after-year.

It is a small victory that could lead to others. Nesbitt notes some progressive Democrats have reservations about Whitmer's strategy of buying jobs with development subsidies, and he's willing to offer Republican votes to close the gap. But only if she leaves a key GOP priority alone.

"I'll work with her on corporate welfare until she starts to move against Right to Work," Nesbitt says.

Twitter: @NolanFinleyDN

