(Photo: Natalia Dolan)

“Outta’ My Mind on a Monday Moanin’ ”

Happy Thanksgiving Week!

Most of us are looking forward to a great meal (or two) with family and friends in the days ahead.

Some, unfortunately will not be so lucky.

God Bless Tom and Vicki Celani and their children for forming the Celani Family Foundation.

The idea really started in the late '60s, when Tom Celani remembers watching his father work with Detroit City Councilman Jack Kelly and the Capuchin Soup Kitchen to help fight hunger in Detroit.

Years later, Tom and Vicki introduced their children to volunteering and philanthropy by participating in serving meals at the Capuchin Soup Kitchen. In 2014, the Celani family initiated the Hunger Free in the D campaign after reading about how many struggling Michigan families went without a Thanksgiving meal.

Today marks the fifth “Hunger Free in the D” special edition broadcast of The Paul W. Smith show from 5:30-9:00am, live from LEAR Corporation World Headquarters on Telegraph Road.

The Celani Family Foundation will match the first $200,000 donated during today's radiothon/fundraiser, adding to the over $2,000,000 has already been raised for The Capuchin Soup Kitchen, Gleaners Food Bank, The Celani Family Foundation and Cars and Cigars Smoke Detoit.

I hope reducing hunger in Detroit is a cause you feel good about and will help make happen today.

Tune in to 760 AM this morning for further details.

Congratulations to Rosalie and Joe Vicari of Andiamo and Joe Muers fame, just named the special honorees for next years Variety, the Children’s Charity, Detroit “Hearts & Stars” spectacular celebration at The Townsend Hotel, celebrating Variety’s life-changing service to children.

Put Saturday May 4th, 2019 on your calendar now.

By the way, Joe Vicari is under the knife today for a back issue. Keep him in your prayers.

Paul W. Smith is host of The Paul W. Smith Show on WJR-AM (760) from 5:30-9 a.m. Monday-Friday.

