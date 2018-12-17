Smith writes: "This is the first time they have let me know how closely they are in fact paying attention to my every credit card move." (Photo: Elise Amendola / AP)

“ Outta’ My Mind on a Monday Moanin’ ”

I may have mentioned this to you before.

Some days I end up writing this column about something I had no intention of addressing when I sat down in front of my computer.

This would be another one of those days.

All because of a seemingly innocuous (and initially annoying) email that popped up as I started to write.

“Dear Paul Smith, Planning a trip?”

OK, I thought, pretty easy guess with the holiday season upon us and the record number of people expected to be traveling from now till the end of the year.

The message went on:

“Based on recent transactions, it appears that you may be traveling soon.”

Red flag, red flag!

Who is this?

How did they know?

The message went on: “For your convenience, you don’t have to let us know in advance you’ll be going away.”

Who the heck is this and why do they know so much about my personal plans?

I read further … Aha!

It’s from one of my (far too many) credit cards!

Of course they know all about my past travels and whereabouts, but this is the first time they have let on to me that they are, through paying a little too close attention to my daily transactions, figuring out what I might be up to next.

As far as I can tell, this is the first time they have let me know how closely they are in fact paying attention to my every credit card move.

I’ve heard about it.

I’ve read about it.

And now I’ve experienced it, or should I say, now I am at least aware of experiencing it.

Paul W. Smith is host of The Paul W. Smith Show on WJR-AM (760) from 5:30-9 a.m. Monday-Friday.

