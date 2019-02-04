“Outta’ My Mind on a Monday Moanin’ ”

After record-breaking low temperatures, we find ourselves in the midst of a record-breaking swing in temperatures, or as I like to say, “The best conditions for new potholes! (Well, I don’t like to say it, but it is what it is.)

Can we all agree that when Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declares a state of emergency in Michigan because of sub-zero temperatures, it should automatically then be against the law to say to someone, “Cold enough for ya?”

Buy Photo When asked if she's gonna continue shoveling, Sandra Campos says with authority, 'give me a minute, I'm takin a break, I'm 80-years-old,' before continiuing to shovel out the mailboxes at her residence on Lake Orion near the Indianwood Golf and Country Club 'Old Course,' (established in 1925.) Then Campos, a former bartender, says she has a 1.5 bedroom apartment for rent for $650 a month plus half the utilities and extra rent for the use of her boat dock. 'Find me someone with ambition, muscles and who doesn't mind helping out around here,' she says before going inside to get warm, Thursday afternoon, January 31, 2019. (Todd McInturf, The Detroit News)2019. (Photo: Todd McInturf, The Detroit News)

The headline trending this week was “Chicago Will Be Colder Than Antarctica,” but Detroit was just as cold!

After maxing out capacity at all of the area warming centers, the question should not be, “Why don’t we have more warming centers?” The question should be, “Why do we have so many homeless?”

Since it is “Awards Season,” permit me to say the award goes to Swartz Creek Community Schools Superintendent Ben Mainka and principal Jim Kitchen for most creative snow day announcement.

The men remastered the classic “Hallelujah,” nailing it, while at the same time, poking fun at themselves and the rest of the crowded field of folks getting creative with their school closing announcements. Those boys can sing!

After the last several days, you might feel like having something to look forward to, like “getting away from it all.”

Join my wife Kim and I Sept. 29 as we board The Celebrity Reflection Cruise Ship in Barcelona, Spain, to cruise the Greek Isles! Santorini, Mykonos, Rhodes and Athens. We will also experience Palm de Mallorca, Sicily, Malta and more.

Paul W. Smith is host of “The Paul W. Smith Show” on WJR-AM (760) from 5:30-9 a.m. Monday-Friday.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/opinion/columnists/paul-w-smith/2019/02/04/opinion-cold-enough-you/2733481002/