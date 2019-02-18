On Feb. 14, newly-elected Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez led a chorus of cheers as Amazon announced it was abandoning plans to build a sought-after headquarters in New York City. Activists berated the online giant for a $3 billion package of tax breaks she said the city could better invest in hiring teachers or fixing the subway. (Photo11: Kathy Willens / AP)

“Outta’ My Mind on a Monday Moanin’ ”

“On the road again” with The WJR Travel Club.

Part one.

*Sign of the times.

I was texting my daughter Sophie while waiting for an elevator to make it to my floor. As I heard it approaching, I slipped my phone into my pocket, because I didn’t want to be “that guy” we see all the time when riding in the elevator and the door opens and we have to say “going down” to break them away from whatever they might be deep into on their phone.

The elevator doors opened, and there stood just one man on the elevator, head down, deep into his cellphone.

I’m not sure he was ever aware the elevator had even stopped and someone else got on.

*Are they taking bets in Vegas on how long it will take El Chapo to break out of yet another prison?

Just asking.

*Though many people were said to be anxiously awaiting a new headquarters for Amazon in Long Island City, Queens, and the more than 25,000 jobs with an average salary of $150,000, politicians apparently knew better. In their withdrawal from the plan, Amazon in part said, “…a number of state and local politicians have made it clear that they oppose our presence and will not work with us to build the type of relationships that are required to go forward…”

How’s this for a quote from Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (called AOC. by her cult fans, or as I say AOC, “America off course”) re: their “accomplishment” shutting down the deal: “ We defeated Amazon’s corporate greed, its worker exploitation, and the power of the richest man in the world.”

I can’t wait for her to come up with 25,000 well-paying jobs.

