William "Rick" Singer founder of the Edge College & Career Network, departs federal court in Boston on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, after he pleaded guilty to charges in a nationwide college admissions bribery scandal. (Photo: Steven Senne / AP)

Given the news of the past week, I have found myself looking at stories written before the wealthy parents were busted in the now-infamous College Entrance Scam.

Essays like “15 Surprising Ways Rich People Think Differently,” which I saw and read before I saw “30 Ways Rich People Think Differently Than The Rest of Us.” Followed by “8 Ways Rich People View The World differently than the Average Person.” And “21 Ways Rich People Think Differently Than Average People.” And “Yes, The Rich Really are Different from the Rest of Us.”

It became quickly obvious that most of us are not really, really rich, and yet we seem to be obsessed with those who are.

This may be one reason there is such interest in these really rich people doing really stupid and illegal things to advance their privileged and incredibly clueless and presumably spoiled children. Sadly, I’m sure they thought they were doing the right thing at all costs for their off-spring. How could they be so wrong? The essays give a clue.

Here’s how the Los Angeles Times wrote about it:

“It’s a story of wealth, celebrity, privilege and fraud, involving corporate executives, Hollywood stars and some of America’s top universities.”

It’s been dubbed Operation Varsity Blues.

The ring leader, Newport Beach businessman William Singer, has already pleaded guilty to money laundering, obstruction of justice, racketeering and conspiracy to defraud the United States. And it’s just begun.

