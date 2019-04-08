The allegations could leave the 76-year-old Joe Biden, long known for his affectionate mannerisms, appearing out of touch with the party as the Democratic presidential primary begins. (Photo: Frank Franklin II / AP)

“Outta’ My Mind on a Monday Moanin’ ”

How dare Joe Biden even think about running for president again!

And how great it is to see the new younger and improved Democrat machine in action, this time turning on one of their own. The jackals have feasted on one of their formerly favorite fathers of their party.

Out with the old, in with the new.

This is going to be a fun (and horribly dirty and messy) 2020 presidential campaign.

A great time to be in (and listen to) talk radio!

Last year, Plastipak/Absopures’ Bill and Vivienne Young were lauded.

This year, JDRF, a nonprofit organization that funds type 1 diabetes research, continues to "Follow The Yellow Brick Road to a Cure" by announcing Ambassador Ronald and Eileen Weiser as the 34th JDRF Promise Ball honorees.

Extremely appropriate, given the fact that Ron is a University of Michigan regent who has (with his lovely wife Eileen and children) given $100 million to the university. Stand by for some very big announcements from JDRF and UM in their joint fight to cure, treat and prevent Type 1 diabetes, soon.

The Promise Ball will be held May 3. Enjoy cocktails, dinner, live auction and entertainment at the fabulous MGM Grand Detroit.

Another event is here!

This April 11 is the Ted Lindsay Foundation Wine Tasting Event to Benefit Autism Research and Educational Programs.

Ted and Joanne will be there in spirit, now that they have reunited in Heaven.

You won’t want to miss the celebrity wine pourers like my friend and colleague Frank Beckmann, yours truly, and a whole bunch of Detroit Red Wings, strolling dinner and so much more.

See you 6-9 p.m. at the San Marino Club in Troy.

Paul W. Smith is host of “The Paul W. Smith Show” on WJR-AM (760) from 5:30-9 a.m. Monday-Friday.

