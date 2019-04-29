“ Outta’ My Mind on a Monday Moanin’ ”

In my effort to wake you up with relentless positive radio Monday through Friday mornings from 5:30-9 on NewsTalk 760 WJR Radio, I have a few guests I can call upon for a reliable, uplifting and optimistic conversation.

Buy Photo Dan Gilbert (Photo: Todd McInturf, The Detroit News, Todd McInturf, The Detroit News)

Quicken Loan’s founder Dan Gilbert is certainly one of them. In the 10 minutes or so we had to speak on my show, he covered many topics.

Detroit will be home to Waymo’s first (and the world’s first) factory dedicated 100 percent to the mass production of autonomous cars, just minutes from downtown.

LinkedIn has opened a new office on Woodward.

Just blocks away, global wealth management firm UBS opened a new office.

Global retailer H&M is close to opening its first Detroit location.

Gilbert's Bedrock company has purchased the Fowler building on Woodward, which will soon to be renovated to house destination retail.

When I asked him about reports that he had spoken to Rick Pitino for the head coaching vacancy at Gilbert’s Cleveland Cavaliers, without hesitation he said, “Fake News!”

Finally, he spoke with excitement and pride about the upcoming Rocket Mortgage Classic, Detroit’s first PGA Tour event June 25-30 at the beautiful Detroit Golf Club. The world’s top golfer, Dustin Johnson, along with Rickie Fowler, Bubba Watson and many more notables head up a star-studded field expected for Detroit’s Rocket Mortgage Classic.

Quickly

Don’t miss the Spring Soirée to benefit The Alzheimer’s Association this Thursday 6-8:30 p.m. at Neiman Marcus in The Somerset Collection.

Chidren’s Hospital of Michigan Foundation has their Third Annual Derby for Kids at The Fabulous Country Club of Detroit, Saturday, May 4.

And Variety Detroit’s Hearts & Stars extravaganza at The Townsend Hotel happens the very same day.

See you there!

Paul W. Smith is host of “The Paul W. Smith Show” on WJR-AM (760) from 5:30-9 a.m. Monday-Friday.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/opinion/columnists/paul-w-smith/2019/04/29/opinion-gilbert-shares-exciting-detroit-happenings/3586532002/