The 14th hole at Detroit Golf Club's North Course. (Photo: Detroit Golf Club)

"Outta’ My Mind on a Monday Moanin’“

While the excitement and anticipation builds (as well it should) for Detroit’s first PGA Tour event, "Rocket Mortgage Classic-Detroit’s Major," June 25-30 at the beautiful Detroit Golf Club, I want to remind you tickets and volunteer opportunities can be found on the Rocket Mortgage Classic's website.

As Jason Langwell, executive director of this monumental event, told my WJR Radio listeners: “Our player field is beginning to take shape, and it is another exciting sign that the Rocket Mortgage Classic is right around the corner. With some of the top-ranked players in the world, along with a host of recent Major winners and FedEx Cup champions, the Rocket Mortgage Classic is going to be one of the summer’s most competitive events!”

Of course, especially now, everyone is asking if Tiger Woods is coming. And of course, he knows we would love to have him play in it (like everyone else at every other golf tournament in the world). Among others, Bill Emerson, vice chairman of Quicken Loans and Rock Holdings, Bedrock CEO, AND my co-host on “Opportunity Detroit” every Sunday at noon on WJR, has been in touch for some time “reminding” him.

Right now, nobody knows for sure if he’s coming, probably even Tiger!

Which brings us back to the fabulous Detroit Golf Club Aug. 5 for the 16th Annual Paul W. Smith Golf Classic benefiting Detroit area Children’s Charities. After raising nearly $6 million net dollars for P.A.L., we’ve extended our reach to now help nearly 55,000 children in Detroit and surrounding areas.

While still helping P.A.L., we’ve added The Children’s Center; Variety, The Children’s Charity of Detroit and Children’s Hospital of Michigan Foundation. Please join us as a sponsor at www.paulwsmithgolf.com

Paul W. Smith is host of “The Paul W. Smith Show” on WJR-AM (760) from 5:30-9 a.m. Monday-Friday.

