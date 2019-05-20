“Outta’ My Mind on a Monday Moanin’ ”

We are hearing more and more about the importance of being grateful in life. I stumbled upon what author Jamelle Sanders has written, “Gratitude is one of the most important elements for success. It’s the key to experiencing life at its best. Many will tell you that hard work and dedication produce success. However, being grateful for your blessings in life is arguably what opens the door to a life of success and prosperity.”

Well put.

Another inspiring and helpful life suggestion comes our way from a commencement address given a few years ago by Navy Seal and Admiral William H. McRaven : “Every morning we were required to make our bed to perfection. It seemed a little ridiculous at the time, particularly in light of the fact that we were aspiring to be real warriors, tough battle-hardened SEALS, but the wisdom of this simple act has been proven to me many times over.

"If you make your bed every morning you will have accomplished the first task of the day. It will give you a small sense of pride, and it will encourage you to do another task and another and another. By the end of the day, that one task completed will turn into many tasks completed. Making your bed will also reinforce the fact that little things in life matter. If you can’t do the little things right, you will never do the big things right.

"And, if by chance you have a miserable day, you will come home to a bed that is made, (that you made), and a made bed gives you encouragement that tomorrow will be better.

"If you want to change the world, start off by making your bed.”

Good advice.

Paul W. Smith is host of “The Paul W. Smith Show” on WJR-AM (760) from 5:30-9 a.m. Monday-Friday.

