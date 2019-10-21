1040 tax forms instructions printed from the Internal Revenue Service web page that are used for 2018 U.S. federal tax returns. (Photo: Keith Srakocic, AP)

Today at 11 a.m., the 95th edition of the bi-annual Book & Author Society Luncheon is happening at Burton Manner, 27777 Schoolcraft, Livonia.

Four noted authors will share stories about writing and their latest books.

The featured Society Luncheon Keynote Speakers include Susan Isaacs, Deborah Blum, Bridgett Davis and Monroe’s own James Poniewozik.

Remember the old adage, “Hi, I’m from the Government and I’m here to help... .” Well, the following people really are from the government, and they really are here to help:

IRS Detroit Chief Counsel Supervisor Rob Heitmeyer told my listeners about an unprecedented, first-of-its-kind Michigan Taxpayer Assistance Day taking place Tuesday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Northwest Activities Center at 18100 Meyers Road, Detroit 48235.

Coming together to help you will be federal, state, county and city tax authorities in one location offering you personalized help on all types of tax issues. Taxpayers will get answers and, in most cases, resolutions to their tax problems.

In addition to tax help, there will also be representatives from the State of Michigan’s Unclaimed Property Division, the Detroit Water and Sewerage Department, DTE Energy, Accounting Aid Society, University of Michigan LITC, Michigan State University LITC, and the State Bar of Michigan Taxation Section Pro Bono Panel.

Barry Owen of Treetops in Gaylord reminds you if you are up North leaf peeping, enjoying Mother Nature’s Fireworks Display, there is still time to take advantage of their Fall Fever Unlimited Golf Package, one more Culinary Adventure Farm 2 Fork events Nov. 9 and Business Meetings to make the most of your fall season. More information at (866) 990-9427.

Finally, did you hear about the guy who called 911 to report his marijuana was stolen?

Only in Florida.

Paul W. Smith is the host of "The Paul W. Smith Show" on WJR-AM (760) from 5:30-9 a.m. Monday.

