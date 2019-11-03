“Outta’ my mind on a Monday moanin’”

After last week’s announcement of the FCA and Peugeot Groupe PSA agreement to merge, it occurred to me how hard it is for any of us to go through a change of ownership or merger in our own jobs.

But thinking of my friend Mark Snethkamp, his son Mark Jr. and all the other great Chrysler-Jeep Superstore family dealerships, imagine what they have gone through in the last several years. Besides new bosses, they’ve had to learn new languages — German, Italian and now French.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV and French carmaker PSA Group have decided to merge. (Photo: .)

►It may be called “pattern bargaining,” but there’s no pattern here: What took GM and the UAW six weeks — reaching a proposed tentative agreement — Ford and the UAW accomplished in three days.

►Finally in Automotive News, the sad announcements of the passing of two great community leaders and auto dealer icons, Maureen LaFontaine and Anthony “Tony” Viviano. Our thoughts and prayers continue to go out to their families and friends.

Now’s a good time to remind us all to be sure our smoke and carbon monoxide detectors are powered with fresh batteries and are up to date. (They do have an expiration date.) Also time to have a fire drill and clear escape plan for the whole family.

►Avoiding carbs and missing pizza?

That was me, until I was introduced to cauliflower crust: It’s more available than you might have guessed, and it’s good!

Were you in line when Popeyes rolled out (again) its chicken sandwich? Will it be as good as people remembered it?

One of my listeners, Hank, in Frenchtown Township, says, “Next trip to Monroe, to visit Sweet Marie (my mother), stop by Eureka Eatery for the greatest chicken sandwich ever!”

Paul W. Smith is the host of "The Paul W. Smith Show" on WJR-AM (760) from 5:30-9 a.m. Monday.

