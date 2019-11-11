“Outta’ my mind on a Monday moanin’”

Buy Photo A WWII era plane flies past Hart Plaza before the fireworks. (Photo: Todd McInturf, The Detroit News)

May this be a memorable and meaningful day of honor for those who have served, or are serving our country in the armed forces.

Reach out to thank them and let them know you’d love to hear more of their story, if they would like to tell it. Some will. Some will not.

This Veterans Day affords me the opportunity to once again promote and suggest viewing the film “Saving Private Ryan.” It’s a must-see story for all Americans to better understand what our military heroes have gone through to provide us the opportunities we have today.

We should not take them for granted or squander them.

►Thank you to the folks at the nine Jax Kar Wash locations throughout Metro Detroit for offering free car washes today to those who have served or are serving our country.

►Detroit may be the only city in America with two singing TV news anchors: Devin Scillian and Evrod Cassimy (both of channel 4).

You can join Evrod this Friday at the Cass Tech High School Grand Theater, performing along with Cass Tech students as they raise money for the school’s fine arts program.

►Michigan kids ages 10-18 still have time to enter the #MIKidsCan Turkey Day VIP sweepstakes for a chance to win a once-in-a-lifetime Thanksgiving Day experience, courtesy of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan and the Detroit Lions. Winners get to ride in the parade, deliver the commemorative game ball to Ford Field, and more!

Happy 80th Anniversary BCBS of Michigan.

►Shout out to Tom and Vicki Celani and the Celani Family Foundation, who have once again kicked off their annual “Hunger Free in the D” campaign.

Paul W. Smith is the host of "The Paul W. Smith Show" on WJR-AM (760) from 5:30-9 a.m. Monday.

