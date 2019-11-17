Paul W. Smith: Movies bring Detroit stories back to life
“Outta’ my mind on a Monday moanin’”
I don’t recall there ever being a moment like this past weekend, when not one but two movies with deep Detroit roots were released at the same time.
I have not yet seen either one, but I will as soon as I can.
First up is the fascinating and I hear very good “Ford v Ferrari,” a true story that played out before our very eyes, with some real life participants still among us.
Hard to go wrong with the facts of a potential buyer scorned, Henry Ford II, who is used to getting his way, and the ever-colorful Lee Iacocca, who I can still see sitting in booth 1 at The London Chop House in downtown Detroit. Along with these bigger-than-life characters come the immense talents of Matt Damon, Christian Bale and a very good supporting cast, all working together to bring this historic story (back) to life.
Lasting a full hour longer than “Ford v Ferrari,” “The Irishman” has also gotten rave reviews, getting a solid “A” from Detroit News film critic Adam Graham.
Martin Scorsese might have been able to pull this off with lesser actors, but what a shame it would be without the immense talents of Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, Joe Pesci, Ray Romano and others. Young and old.
Again, this is a story with larger-than-life characters on the screen, who not that long ago actually walked our streets.
Most notably, of course, Jimmy Hoffa.
Here we find a perfect example of a film, based on a "true" story, getting excellent reviews as a Movie, and not so much, as a history lesson.
Still, I hear, two great “local” films.
A great break from the Washington Drama.
Paul W. Smith is the host of "The Paul W. Smith Show" on WJR-AM (760) from 5:30-9 a.m. Monday-Friday
