If you are like me, you are NOT finished with your Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa or winter solstice celebration shopping.

Might I suggest a couple of ideas that might not be top of mind in the freezing cold?

Tickets are available right now for the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear.

Your lucky, and likely surprised, recipient will enjoy six races over the course of the weekend May 29-31, including the Chevrolet Dual in Detroit, featuring the cars of the NTT IndyCar series, the Chevrolet Sports Car Classic with the exotic sports cars of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli, and the Historic Trans Am Series.

As Bud Denker, chairman of the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear, put it, “We know how passionate people are in Detroit about classic cars and Motor City muscle, and the Historic Trans Am Series features some of the coolest and most powerful cars in racing history.”

All of that world-class racing, along with plenty of family fun entertainment, makes these tickets great presents now for the warmer (I promise) days ahead.

Go to detroitgp.com for more information and tickets.

Jason Langwell, chairman of the award-winning Rocket Mortgage Classic, stopped by my morning radio show to announce 2020 tickets are on sale now through Dec. 22 at pgatour.com.

You will experience the largest fan zone on the PGA Tour, plenty of social activities, practice rounds, the Kids Clinic, the Area 313 Celebrity Challenge, and Delta Dental Pro-Am tickets, some starting for as little as $15.

All May 25-31, 2020, at the historic and fabulous Detroit Golf Club (home of the annual Paul W. Smith Golf Classic to Benefit Children’s Charities).

