Well, this is it. The end of the year. The end of the decade. “It was the best of times, it was the worst of times.” Like everything now, it seems to depend on your politics.

One headline I read said, “We’re living in (almost) the best of times!”

The fact is that there are many, many good economic indicators on the plus, plus side — irrefutable, provable numbers indicating as much. The problem is, well, at least two-fold. First is the undeniable fact that none of Trump's accomplishments ever get “front paged.”

Second is “never Trumpers” complacency toward the fact that, in most media, only the president’s stumbles get attention. Who cares? They “hate” Trump, too — apologies to Nancy Pelosi, who apparently was raised to not use that kind of language? But WAS apparently raised to be able to stab Congressman John Dingell in the back, stealing from him his well earned position of power. Am I the only person to remember that?

I digress.

I’m totally off the track I wanted to write for my last column of the year and the decade.

My radio show strives to provide “Relentless Positive Radio” (as first proclaimed by Christopher Ilitch, with great thanks to Gov. Rick Snyder), which honestly is not always easy to do. As I remind my listeners, I have to regularly remind myself to make each and every day count.

Each day is a gift.

How about for the start of the new ear and decade, everybody pretend every tweet they send out will be on the front page with their real name attached.

Happy New Year.

