“Outta’ my mind on a Monday moanin’”

I am happy to announce I have not yet broken any New Year’s resolutions.

That’s because, for the past several years, I have not made any New Year’s resolutions.

Any changes I feel I may need to make in my life to make me better (and there are many) I don’t actually call “resolutions." Somehow “resolutions” seem destined to fail.

It’s all semantics, I know, but “goals” seem somehow more attainable. Go figure.

My “goals” this year are to eat less sugar; actually, to eat less of everything! Get more sleep. Drink lots more clean water. And exercise. ANY kind of exercise.

These sound like the same “goals” I had at the start of each of the last several years. Upon hearing these goals, my lovely wife Kim gently suggested, “Perhaps you should add one more goal.”

“What’s that, love?” I hesitantly asked. “Make a goal to finally ACHIEVE your goals this year!”

There it was — a cold, hard slap of reality.

Suddenly I remembered all of those yellow legal pads that I always used to write the top 10 things I had to get done on.

And I’d find another one, a year old.

And another one, a year older.

All with many of the same basic 10 items I had resolved to get done.

I do not have an answer for this problem.

I’m sure if there were an obvious quick fix, I’d have done it.

And so I embark on this new year with a brand new “goal," inspired by my loving wife, to achieve my goals this year.

I’ll let you know how it goes.

Paul W. Smith is host of “The Paul W. Smith Show” on WJR-AM (760) from 5:30-9 a.m. Monday-Friday.

