“Outta’ my mind on a Monday moanin’”

I had to tear myself away from the impeachment trial of President Donald J. Trump (only they don’t use “president” in front of his name on CNN).

A couple of observations:

First, Adam Schiff earned the title “Schiff Show” by showing he is a far better reader and speaker than his fellow House managers, some of whom clearly did not write their own scripts, and others who in some cases seemed to be reading the words for the first time.

Second, give all these folks credit. It isn’t easy to continue to repeat less than an hour’s worth of information and somehow stretch that over several hours time.

Finally, if you are picking winners and losers, the losers are obvious and up to you (for the moment) based entirely on your political leanings.

The winner, however, is without question the American Dairy Association and the hardworking dairy farmers of America who have faced a great deal of industry adversity over the last few years.

The senators, as we’ve heard, can only drink water or milk on the Senate floor during the impeachment hearings.

There haven’t been this many people in one room drinking that much milk since the last Osmond family reunion.

When the world gives you lemons, make lemonade.

When Mother Nature gives Florida unusually cold temperatures, iguanas become immobile and lose their grip on branches and fall from trees.

The next thing you know, Facebook is filled with ads for fresh iguana meat, or as the ads dubbed it, “Chicken of the Trees.” That’s creative capitalism.

Hope for a close Super Bowl this Sunday.

In fact, hope they go into overtime.

Buffalo Wild Wings will give out free wings if they do.

Paul W. Smith is the host of "The Paul W. Smith Show" on WJR-AM (760) from 5:30-9 a.m. Monday.

