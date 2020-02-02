“Outta’ my mind on a Monday moanin’”

Here’s a sign the impeachment hearings have gone on far too long: I just noticed when I turned my television off, the outline of Adam Schiff’s face is still there.

Following the governor's 2nd State of the State address, we broadcast my morning show the next day from state Rep. Angela Witwer’s office in the Anderson House Office Building across the street from the State Capitol. (By the way, the Capitol is always a great picture when it’s still dark out and it’s beautifully lit up.)

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer acknowledges some guests, during the State of the State address at the Capitol Building in Lansing, Mich. on Jan. 29, 2020. She is flanked by Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, left, and Speaker of the House Lee Chatfield. (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

I thought the governor did a great job in her (thankfully) short presentation, with the important details to come in days at her budget reveal.

Since her announcement that she’s “not here to play games,” and wants “no more waiting around to fix our roads and Schools,” Whitmer seems more resolved and confident that she will get done what she can on her own. When she stopped by our broadcast, she was as ready to go as I’ve ever seen her.

The governor seemed stunned when I told her about what Bill Ballenger said on Tim Skubick’s show immediately following her State of the State address: “The governor got it right!"

She loved that apparently rare compliment from Ballenger. He did, however, continue, “But will it make any difference?”

We shall see.

Former Lt. Gov. Brian Calley has already put out on social media his explanation as to why he believes borrowing $3.5 billion is not the way to go.

In other news, a cover story I never thought I’d see on Consumer Reports: A Safety Guide To Leafy Greens. What you need to know to protect yourself and why “triple washed” isn’t risk free. What next?

