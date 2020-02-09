“Outta’ my mind on a Monday moanin’"

If you have a nagging feeling that something is missing in your winter, it might be The Winter Auto Show Withdrawal Syndrome (WASWS). And I have the cure:

It’s the 2020 Chicago Auto Show at McCormick Place.

Weather (so far) is cooperating for a pleasant, short drive to the windy city.

Delta offers an even quicker way to get in and out of Chicago.

We broadcast my morning show each year from what the promoters call “The Nation’s Largest Auto Show." Based on the Chevrolet stand, facing the all new beautiful Chevrolet Suburban and along side the exciting and incredible all new mid-engine Chevrolet Corvette Stingray, we were certainly on prime real estate.

Thank you GM for your continued support of my show.

It's always great to see hometown heroes while we are on the road, and that’s certainly fits one of the many descriptions of Ken Lingenfelter, owner of Lingenfelter Performance Engineering, The Lingenfelter Collection and Lingenfelter Motor Sports located in Brighton, Michigan.

Ken Lingenfelter, owner of Lingenfelter Performance Engineering, sits in his 1955 Chevrolet Corvette Zora Dontov test mule at his showroom in Brighton, April 10, 2017. (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

What started out as five cars packed into a three-car garage has grown into a beautiful collection of more than 200 unique cars in a 40,000-square-foot space. This is where the “Heroic” status comes in.

Ken and his lovely wife Kristen open this private collection to countless charities, resulting in hundreds of millions of dollars for many worthy causes.

►Congratulations to our friend and colleague Rush Limbaugh for being awarded the coveted Medal of Freedom, bestowed upon him in the middle of President Donald Trump’s fine State of the Union Address.

To those who don’t listen to his show from noon till 3 p.m. on WJR, you might not be aware of his incredible philanthropic work leading to nearly a billion dollars for worthy causes.

Paul W. Smith is the host of "The Paul W. Smith Show" on WJR-AM (760) from 5:30-9 a.m. Monday.

