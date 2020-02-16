“Outta’ my mind on a Monday moanin’”

I’m not running for any office, but, if I were king, I wouldn’t need a minute to ponder these two immediate rulings:

I would start school, K-12, later in the morning. How many more studies do we need over and above the ones we’ve already had that show children will learn more and do better in school if we delay start times?

Certainly you’ve noticed this conversation comes up every start of every school year. Enough! Find out (scientifically/medically) what the best time overall would be and work everything else around that. Just do it!

My second ruling? Seat belts on school buses. (Really, all buses, vans and public transportation.)

I can’t believe how many seemingly well thought out excuses there are that try to convince us school buses should not have seat belts on them.

While I appreciate (do I?) all of the studies and efforts to convince me kids are better off without lap and shoulder restraints, the evidence is overwhelming.

Might I present Exhibit A:

Go online and watch the video of the Northern Local School District bus on Dec. 19 in Thornville, Ohio, as it is hit by a car. (Thank goodness cameras are everywhere.)

As you watch the students violently thrown out of their seats, flying through the air, hitting the roof of the bus and then landing on top of each other, you can’t help but realize this wouldn’t be happening if they had seat belts on.

►Unintended (positive) consequences.

If you’re over 50, get the Zostavax SHINGLES vaccine and you also reduce the risk of having a STROKE by nearly 20%.

