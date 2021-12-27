Paul W. Smith: A traditional and important message of joy this season

Paul W. Smith

For years, my radio listeners have heard my late father, William D. Smith, dramatically read "A Letter to a Friend," written around 1513 by Fra Giovanni Giocondo. I find the words more important than ever:

“I am your friend and my love for you goes deep. There is nothing I can give you which you have not got, but there is much, very much, that, while I cannot give it, you can take. No heaven can come to us unless our hearts find rest in today. Take heaven!