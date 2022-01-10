Paul W. Smith: I thought the president would unify the country. I was wrong

Paul W. Smith

“Outta’ My Mind on a Monday Moanin’”

I am so naïve.

I just finished watching the president of the United States give his Jan. 6 anniversary speech.

I honestly (foolishly) thought the president was going to use this opportunity to unify and heal our hurting nation, one year after the horrible attack on our Capital by some law-breaking hooligans hiding among law-abiding citizens exercising their right to peacefully protest.