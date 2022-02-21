Paul W. Smith: Despite Oakland Hills Country Club fire, its legacy will continue

Paul W. Smith

“Outta’ My Mind on a Monday Moanin’”

Rick Palmer, president of the Oakland Hills Country Club, came on my radio show the morning after its tragic fire Thursday.

I have to say he had the right attitude, quickly pointing out that no one was hurt and they will absolutely rebuild. He also told us about the brave employees and firefighters who quickly removed and saved important keepsakes and memorabilia that a more than 100-year-old club of such note would have and cherish.