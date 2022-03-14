Paul W. Smith: My mother will be missed by family, Monroe theater community

Paul W. Smith

Helen Marie Betrus Smith, my mother, passed away on Saturday, March 5. “Sweet Marie” was born on March 1, 1926 to Fred and Sadie Betrus who emigrated from Zahle, Lebanon. The family owned and operated Betrus Market in Monroe.

Marie was a proud 1943 graduate of St. Mary Academy. She met William D. Smith after seeing him in a Monroe High School play. She waited for him to return from his service in the Coast Guard during World War II, and on Dec. 27, 1947 she and Bill were married in St. Mary Catholic Church in Monroe.

Mother and dad shared two passions: family and the Monroe Community Players (MCP). They revitalized the group. Marie worked as house manager for hundreds of shows over the years, and remained active in MCP until the end of her life. She was an avid and vocal supporter of the arts in Monroe and mom to all in “The Players,” and was so proud of Monroe residents who made acting their passion and livelihood.

Marie will be lovingly remembered by her son Paul W. Smith (Kim), daughter Alison Smith Avendt (Dan Schwanke), daughter-in-law Bernie Abbate Smith, grandchildren Dr. Jessica Burns (Scott), Elyse Schwanke, Katelyn Welever (Brandon), Lauren Davison (Nick), Benjamin Schwanke, Jack Avendt (Abby), Adam Smith, Jamie and Natalie Guisinger, Sophie Smith and beloved great-grandchildren: Vivienne, Ethan, Charlotte, Brooks, Smith, Aubrey, Eli and Sadie. She will also be missed by her brother, Peter J. Betrus, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Sweet Marie has been reunited with her husband William D. Smith, infant son Brian Andrew Smith and son Mark D. Smith.

Memorial donations to the Community Foundation of Monroe County to benefit the William D. and H. Marie Betrus Smith Scholarship Fund for the Theatrical Arts would be greatly appreciated.

Paul W. Smith is host of “The Paul W. Smith Show” on WJR-AM (760) from 6-9 a.m. Monday-Friday.