Paul W. Smith

“Outta’ My Mind on a Monday Moanin’”

Here today. Gone tomorrow.

How is it possible to do months (if not years) of planning, hire hundreds of people, (including people lured away from good jobs), announce that the project is one of the most significant developments in the history of the company, burn through about $300 million, “open your doors” for business on April 1, and then announce you are shutting down on April 30?