Paul W. Smith: Say a prayer for earthquake victims

Pray for the people of southern Turkey and northern Syria. The countless deaths and injuries and unfathomable destruction is so devastating and surreal. The heroic actions of rescue workers from around the world selflessly defying their own potential harm and death in search of survivors are creating unforgettable images — a crying infant, who was actually being born underneath the rubble, born an orphan. There are so many overwhelming images of heroism, success and sadness. One moment captured by cameras that will stay with me forever: the grieving father who refused to let go of the hand of his 15-year-old girl, clearly buried under tons of debris, and dead. How many of we fellow parents would also never let go?

➢ Here’s a headline I never thought I would see, “Don’t file your taxes yet, IRS says.” Before you get as excited as I did, it’s just about the agency figuring out guidance on state-issued inflation payments. Did we get those?

➢ I’m happy to announce the Florida Museum of Natural History’s Florida Program for Shark Research has reported that shark bites worldwide dropped in 2022.

Fifty-seven unprovoked bites were reported, most in the United States and Australia. Since 2013, the average has been 74.

Florida led the world (again) with 16 unprovoked bites. Which leads me to wonder, who would provoke a shark to bite them?

Helpful note: Volusia County Florida is often called the unofficial shark bite capital of the world!

Good to know.

➢ Quick reminder: Tuesday is Valentine’s Day!

Going out to dinner will help our still-beleaguered local restaurants and make your special love happy.

Happy Valentine's Day to my love, Kim!

